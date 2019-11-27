Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kolkata Metro Announces Increase in Fares After Gap of 6 Years

While the minimum fare of Rs 5 was left untouched for the first two-kilometre journey, it has been increased to Rs 10 for the next three kilometres, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kolkata Metro Announces Increase in Fares After Gap of 6 Years
Representative Image (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Commuters availing the Kolkata Metro would now have to shell out more for travelling longer distance, as it on Tuesday announced increase in fares after a gap of six years.

While the minimum fare of Rs 5 was left untouched for the first two-kilometre journey, it has been increased to Rs 10 for the next three kilometres, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The fare has been increased by Rs 5 for all the subsequent stages from the existing rates, Banerjee said.

The new fare will come into effect from December 5, she said.

The Kolkata Metro, the oldest rapid transit system in the country, runs both airconditioned and non-AC rakes in the north-south axis of the city over a distance of over 27 km from Noapara to Kavi Shubhash station.

The minimum fare of ordinary buses in the metropolis is Rs 7, while that of minibuses is Rs 8.

Air-conditioned bus services cost Rs 20 or Rs 25 in the initial stage. PTI

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram