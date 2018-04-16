English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Metro Goes Dark After Sparks, Panicked Passengers Break Open Windows
Many passengers got out of the train by breaking the window glasses in a desperate bid to ensure their safety near the Netaji station in the Kudhat area.
File photo of the Kolkata Metro. Image: Reuters
Kolkata: There was panic among commuters following repeated sparks and sudden darkness inside a Kolkata Metro Railway rake on Sunday night.
There were, however, no injuries.
Many passengers got out of the train by breaking the window glasses in a desperate bid to ensure their safety near the Netaji station in the Kudghat area.
The Kavi Subhas station bound train from Dum Dum developed the snag while approaching Netaji station and came to a halt.
"As the lights suddenly went out there was a big commotion inside the train. Many children traveling in the train got terrified and started crying. There was an announcement in the public address system asking the passengers to get out of the train quickly," said a passenger.
"There were sparks earlier also during the journey. We raised an alarm, but nobody listened to us. After the train gates did not open in five minutes, we finally broke open the glass windows and came out," said another passenger.
The train services were disrupted after the incident.
Metro Railway sources said the problem arose due to a power failure.
