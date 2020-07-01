Kolkata Metro Introduces Online Recharge System to Encourage Social Distancing

In a bid to encourage social distancing when it resumes service, the Kolkata Metro has introduced an online system of recharging smart cards without physically going to the counter, an official said on Wednesday.

Smart card users can visit the Metro Railway website and click on the online recharge option for making the transaction, the official said.

Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said no transaction charges will have to be paid by commuters.

"Passengers will continue to get a 10 per cent bonus on the recharging amount of their smart cards as before," she said.

There are around seven lakh active smart card users of Kolkata Metro at present.

"The next time a commuter wishes to recharge or top-up a smart card, it can be done from the comfort of home," Banerjee said.

Passengers, however, will have the option of recharging their smart cards from the ticket counters as well, she said.

Metro Railway services are not available anywhere in the country owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

The West Bengal government has urged the Railway Board to resume services for the convenience of commuters.