Kolkata Metro Railway Allows Senior Citizens to Travel Throughout the Day

In view of increased services during peak hours, the Metro Railway has decided to allow senior citizens to travel by its trains throughout the day, an official said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Senior citizens will be able to avail Metro services throughout the day from Wednesday using their identity cards and they will not require any e-passes, he said.

The earlier travel restrictions for senior citizens, who were allowed to avail the services only during non-peak hours between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm, have been lifted owing to increased services during peak hours, the official said.