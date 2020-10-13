INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kolkata Metro Railway Allows Senior Citizens to Travel Throughout the Day

Kolkata metro (Image: News18)

Kolkata metro (Image: News18)

Senior citizens will be able to avail Metro services throughout the day from Wednesday using their identity cards and they will not require any e-passes, he said.

In view of increased services during peak hours, the Metro Railway has decided to allow senior citizens to travel by its trains throughout the day, an official said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Senior citizens will be able to avail Metro services throughout the day from Wednesday using their identity cards and they will not require any e-passes, he said.

The earlier travel restrictions for senior citizens, who were allowed to avail the services only during non-peak hours between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm, have been lifted owing to increased services during peak hours, the official said.

Next Story
Loading