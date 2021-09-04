Kolkata Metro Railway to Extend Services from September 6, Trains to Run at 5-minute Intervals; Check Details

With a steady increase in passenger count over the past few weeks, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 246 daily services instead of 240 services from Monday, September 6. These 123 UP and 123 DN will run from 7:30 hrs to 22:30 hrs from Monday to Friday. Out of these services, 167 services (83 UP and 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

For the convenience of the passengers, Metro services will run at an interval of 5 minutes during morning and evening peak hours. Pratyush Ghosh, deputy general of Metro, said: “Durga Puja, Kolkata’s biggest festival, is next month. The festive season rush will start soon. So we have decided to run additional six metros."

HERE ARE THE DETAILS OF THE SERVICES THAT WILL COME IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY:

FIRST SERVICE

At 07:30 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash( No Change)

At 07:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 07:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 07.30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

LAST SERVICE

At 21:18 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (Instead of 20:48 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (Instead of 21:00 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (Instead of 21:00 hrs)

On Saturdays, from 11 September, 178 Maintenance Special Services (89 UP & 89 DN) will be run instead of 172 Maintenance Special Services only for the essential staff from 08:00 hrs to 22:30 hrs without any break between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

FIRST SERVICE

At 08:00 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

At 08:00 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 08.00 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

LAST SERVICE

At 21:18 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (instead of 20:48 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (instead of 21:00 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (instead of 21:00 hrs)

On Sundays, from 12 September, 116 Maintenance Special Services (58 UP & 58 DN) will be run instead of 112 Maintenance Special Services only for the essential staff from 10:00 hrs to 22:30 hrs without any break between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

FIRST SERVICE

At 10:00 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash ( No Change)

At 10:00 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 10.00 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

At 10.00 hrs from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar (No Change)

LAST SERVICE

At 21:18 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (instead of 20:48 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (instead of 21:00 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (instead of 21:00 hrs)

There will be no change in East –West Metro services, also no tokens will be issued. Metro railway officials have requested passengers to maintain social distancing and follow all other Covid Protocols in the Metro premises.

