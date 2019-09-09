Kolkata Metro Services Hit After Woman Attempts to Commit Suicide on Tracks
The incident happened at around 8.15 am when a Kavi Subhas-bound train entered the station. Services on both directions between Dum Dum and Maidan stations were suspended till 8.36 am. However, it resumed after the woman was rescued.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Metro services were partially hit for a brief period on Monday morning after a woman jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Central metro station, police said.
The woman, however, was rescued and admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, a senior police officer said.
"The incident happened at around 8.15 am when a Kavi Subhas-bound train entered the station. Services on both directions between Dum Dum and Maidan stations were suspended till 8.36 am. However, it resumed after the woman was rescued," a Metro official said.
An officer of Bowbazar police station said they are probing the incident and `trying to talk to the woman.
"We have also sought CCTV footages from the Metro railway authorities," he said.
