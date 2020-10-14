Kolkata Metro to Increase Daily Services from October 19, Extend Last Train Timing

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards "normalcy", an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours from Monday to Saturday, a spokesperson said.

The last trains will now leave from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 9 pm instead of 8.30 pm, barring Sunday, she said. "We are inching our way towards normalcy with the cooperation of our commuters," the spokesperson added.

.