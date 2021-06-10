Kolkata Municipal Corporation Extends Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination For 45 And Above

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started the facility of ‘walk-in vaccination’ for people who are 45 and above. Earlier the facility was available for those who are over 60 years. People will get the vaccine when they go to the vaccination centers with their Aadhaar card. The step has been taken at a time when those with limited access to mobile phones and the internet are complaining that they are facing difficulties in getting a slot for vaccination.

The decision to allow a ‘walk-in vaccination’ facility for all who are and above 45 years old was taken after a review meeting by officials on Wednesday, said Firhad Hakim, chairman of KMC.

He said that despite not getting adequate COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government, Kolkata is far ahead in comparison to other cities in India in terms of vaccinating eligible people.

Hakim said that the municipality has special centers for those who do not want to stand in line and get vaccinated. They can also visit these centers by booking slots using their mobile numbers. A drive-in vaccination center has been set up at Bidhan Shishu Udyan, Ultodanga and Roxy Cinema Hall next to Kolkata Municipality. There are three special centers in South Kolkata.

Atin Ghosh, the member of the KMC board of administrators (BoA) and in charge of the KMC’s health department, said that the facility is available at 144 vaccination centers in Kolkata Municipality. The vaccination program will continue in proportion to the number of vaccines available from the central government, he said.

The KMC administration has urged the general public to not believe rumours about the COVID-19 vaccination and come forward to get the jab.

