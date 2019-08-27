Kolkata Municipal Corporation Issues Dengue Notice to National Library

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday has issued a notice to National Library after a civic team spotted Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae, the ones responsible for dengue, on the campus, reported The Telegraph. Notably, with the onset of monsoon, a host of monsoon diseases and mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya have affected a number of states across the country. On its part, the National Library authorities have been asked to clear such puddles which have become home to the larvae, a civic official told the newspaper.

Atin Ghosh, the deputy mayor and in-charge of health, during his visit to the library compound in Alipore, on Monday, found puddles in the basement of the main library building and in finding accumulated water in the drains near the staff quarters as well as in open spaces on the fields. Speaking to The Telegraph, Ghosh said that they found the Aedes aegypti larvae in some of the puddles, which were subsequently destroyed. Ghosh further added that the place was littered with discarded materials, and drains were clogged indicating that no effort was undertaken to clear them or pump out the stagnant water.

The Telegraph report further added that Ghosh has said the library authorities have been given a week to clean the area and failing to do so will see action being taken under provisions of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation act.

Ghosh added that they have issued the notice under section 496A of the Act, under which the corporation can charge a fine between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1 lakh, along with the property tax.

Ghosh added that the National Library is a central government organisation and the CPWD is responsible for its maintenance and that they will revisit the campus in a week to see the developments, The Telegraph reported.

