Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: After violence and protests, the votes for 144 wards of West Bengal’s Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections will be counted on Tuesday. The polls took place amid heightened security and following Covid-19 protocols on Sunday across 4,959 polling booths.

The Left parties, Congress, and BJP on Monday organised separate rallies across West Bengal to protest against alleged violence during the high-stake electoral battle. The ruling TMC termed these demonstrations as “drama out of fear of losing the civic polls”.

Post polls, a scuffle broke out between BJP activists and the police outside the party’s headquarters here after the camp workers were stopped from taking out a protest rally. The saffron party had been demanding cancellation of the “violence-marred civic body polls” and

had called for Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to declare the polls as null and void in “view of rampant violence and rigging”.

On Sunday, the party announced that it would conduct protest programmes across the state and organise a rally in the city during the day. However, despite denied permission when the party workers began protesting, the police stopped them and a scuffle broke out between them. The police detained several party workers and leaders.

“Whenever the BJP wants to take out any rally, we are denied permission by citing COVID norms. We had announced yesterday that we would protest against the violence in the civic polls,” the party’s state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar told PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that on Monday a party candidate for the KMC polls was stripped down to his underwear and beaten up by TMC supporters in the northern part of the city. However, a TMC leader denied that its supporters were involved in it.

