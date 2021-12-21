Live now
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: After violence and protests, the votes for 144 wards of West Bengal’s Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections will be counted on Tuesday. The polls took place amid heightened security and following Covid-19 protocols on Sunday across 4,959 polling booths. . Read More
As many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, police said. One person was arrested for allegedly hurling bombs in Sealdah area, in which three voters were injured, of whom one was in serious condition, a senior police officer said. “Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said. Crude bombs were hurled in front of Taki school in ward number 36, in which three voters of the area were injured. READ MORE
Amid incident of violence and alleged attempt to rig polls during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, Amit Malviya, BJP’s national information and technology department chief and co-in-charge West Bengal announced that the party is going to protest all across districts to highlight ‘death of democracy’ in Mamata Banerjee’s ruled State. “TMC has violated KMC polls, bombing voters, murder and rape threats, intimidation, assaulting media, using police and civil administration to bend rules. They have done it all. BJP Bengal to launch protests across all districts of WB to highlight the death of democracy in the State,” Malviya wrote on Twitter. READ MORE
Sporadic incidents of violence including hurling of bombs at two booths and skirmishes between political workers marred otherwise humdrum polling to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as 63.63 percent was registered till 5 pm on Sunday. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said that there were 195 arrests and 453 complaints, which are being addressed by the election body. While the State Election Commission and the police described the elections as “peaceful”, the opposition BJP demanded cancellation of the “violence-marred polls”. READ MORE
A ruckus was reported outside Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari’s residence in Kolkata’s Salt Lake on Sunday after a large contingent of police forces stopped the BJP leader and his team of 20 party officials from meeting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar citing prohibitory orders due to Kolkata Municipal Elections. Salt Lake is an extended part of Kolkata but officially falls under the North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal.
CPI(M) candidate on Monday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections held on the previous day be declared null and void due to “violence by TMC supporters”, while the BJP separately prayed for being allowed to submit evidence of such acts in connection with its petition pending before the court. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj, which is seized of BJP’s petition, had on Friday directed the State Election Commission, state DGP and Kolkata Police commissioner to submit reports of compliance ensuring peaceful, free and fair conduct of KMC elections by December 23.
BJP delegation led by LOP @SuvenduWB has urged the Governor to to take steps to declare polls #KMC null and void in view of rampant violence,rigging and @KolkataPolice acting for ruling party. A thorough probe was sought in the locking of opposition MLAs in the hostel. pic.twitter.com/EgmthNf3Uo
— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 19, 2021
The Congress alleged that a party candidate for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election was stripped down to his underwear and beaten up by TMC supporters in the northern part of the city. A video of the incident which took place on Sunday night, hours after the polling ended, has gone viral on social media. A TMC leader denied that its supporters were involved in it. Rabi Saha, the Congress candidate for the KMC ward no 16, went out to buy some goods when he was surrounded by a few men who started abusing him for contesting the polls. In the complaint lodged with the police, Saha said when he protested, he was stripped down to his underwear and severely beaten up. He was later admitted to a state-run hospital.
The counting of votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election will begin 8 am today with the opposition BJP alleging rigging and demanding a re-poll in all 144 wards. The KMC election witnessed sporadic incidents of violence on Sunday with a crude bomb hurled outside polling stations in the central part of Kolkata. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said there were 195 arrests and 453 complaints, which are being addressed by the election body.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: After violence and protests, the votes for 144 wards of West Bengal’s Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections will be counted on Tuesday. The polls took place amid heightened security and following Covid-19 protocols on Sunday across 4,959 polling booths.
The Left parties, Congress, and BJP on Monday organised separate rallies across West Bengal to protest against alleged violence during the high-stake electoral battle. The ruling TMC termed these demonstrations as “drama out of fear of losing the civic polls”.
Post polls, a scuffle broke out between BJP activists and the police outside the party’s headquarters here after the camp workers were stopped from taking out a protest rally. The saffron party had been demanding cancellation of the “violence-marred civic body polls” and
had called for Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to declare the polls as null and void in “view of rampant violence and rigging”.
On Sunday, the party announced that it would conduct protest programmes across the state and organise a rally in the city during the day. However, despite denied permission when the party workers began protesting, the police stopped them and a scuffle broke out between them. The police detained several party workers and leaders.
“Whenever the BJP wants to take out any rally, we are denied permission by citing COVID norms. We had announced yesterday that we would protest against the violence in the civic polls,” the party’s state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar told PTI.
Meanwhile, Congress alleged that on Monday a party candidate for the KMC polls was stripped down to his underwear and beaten up by TMC supporters in the northern part of the city. However, a TMC leader denied that its supporters were involved in it.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.