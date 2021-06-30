Kolkata Municipality To Screen Applications For Installation Of Statues, Plaques

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to form a panel that will examine the invites sent by various private organisations and clubs for the unveiling of statues and plaques in the city. The move came after the name ofDebanjan Deb was found on a plaque below a statue of Rabindranath Tagore installed in the central part of the city. On June 5, it was found that Deb posed as an IAS officer and organised fake vaccine camps at the spot. After his fraud came to light, he was arrested and his name was wiped out from the plaque.

Following this incident, KMC decided to form the screening committee for which the officials sent a proposal to the board of administrators of the municipality.

According to a senior official, the proposal has been accepted and now private organisations and clubs, wishing to install a statue or plaque, would have to specify the names of the people who would be sharing the dais with the dignitaries from the civic body during the unveiling process.

According to the proposal, the new panel will be headed by a senior official from the KMC. After receiving the invites, the committee will brief the civic dignitaries about it and ask local civic officials to gather information on the functioning of the organisation or the club. Some members from the panel would also visit the place where the statue or plaque has to be unveiled and talk to nearby residents about the upcoming events. According to the officials, this process will help in getting the feedback of the locals on the organisers and their work.

A KMC official said this panel has been formed to ensure that the dignitaries are not caught in any controversy after sharing the stage with organisers. The official added that before accepting any invite, the senior officials in the civic body will be briefed about the organisers and their work.

