Kolkata NCB Arrests Nigerian Woman For Concealing LSD, Cocaine Inside Her Private Parts

A Nigerian woman, who concealed LSD blots and cocaine in her private parts, was arrested by the Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday evening.The lady - identified as David Blessing (30) - was intercepted the moment she landed in Kolkata from Mumbai at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 9.20 PM.Speaking to News18, NCB Kolkata Zonal Head Dilip Kumar Srivastava said, “We had prior information about the lady and accordingly planned our arrest operation. Last night our officers got a lead that she was arriving from Mumbai-Kolkata Jet Airways flight. We rushed there and intercepted her.”“During the search, our lady officers found only 20 LSD blots from her bag. But later she took out 12 grams of Cocaine from her private parts. She was having pain in her lower abdomen and revealed that more contraband substances were concealed inside her vagina. We immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital where her trans-vaginal USG report confirmed our hunch.”Preliminary investigations revealed that Blessing was staying in Mumbai for the last two years on business visa and the consignment seized from her possession was meant for a person in Kolkata.“We have a few more leads and we will interrogate her once she will be released from the hospital. It seems that she is a part of international drug racket,” Srivastava said.Of late, Kolkata seems to have become a major hub/corridor for banned drugs with over 60 arrests made this year itself. A large quantity of banned drugs has also been seized and destroyed.Recently, five Chinese national were arrested from Kolkata station for carrying 200 kilos of ‘Amphetamine’, popularly known as the ‘dead drug’, worth Rs 40 crore. This was for the first time when Chinese nationals were arrested in Kolkata with such a large quantity banned drugs.On April 17, son of a well-known restaurateur and celebrity chef, along with a son of a Kolkata-based industrialist, was arrested in connection with international drug racket by the Kolkata NCB. A large quantity of psychotropic substances, including Ecstacy, LSD blots and Psilocybin mushroom also known as ‘magic mushrooms’, were seized from their possession. That was the first time that ‘magic mushrooms’, usually available in Mexico, South America, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, were seized from Kolkata.“Our major concern is that the youths and school students are fast getting addicted to these substances in the city and we have to stop this,” Srivastava said.