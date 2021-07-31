Kolkata NCB Busts International Drug Smuggling Racket; Three Youths Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kolkata has busted an international cannabis smuggling racket, which was taking place through various courier services. A special green kind of cannabis was being smuggled into India from USA and Canada, the NCB Kolkata zonal unit has found, sources told News18.

Three youths including two females were arrested by officers of Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the international drug racket. Those who were arrested were identified as: Shraddha Surana (25), Tareena Bhatnagar (26) and Karan Kumar Gupta (30).

Based on a reliable input that ‘high quality green cannabis’ was being smuggled into India from USA and Canada in huge quantities through courier services, the NCB, Kolkata Zonal unit was keeping surveillance on various service providers in Kolkata for quite some time.

Between July 27 and July 30, the narcotics body had intercepted 42 foreign parcels at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Kolkata delivered under false declaration of cosmetics, toys, games of different dates in a three-day operation.

The NCB officers while searching the packets manually found nearly 20 kg of ‘high quality green Cannabis’ (believed to be very expensive and strongest marijuana strain) hidden in between various toys and board games.

The arrested youths revealed that they used to order the consignments through a dark-net online platform and received it through the courier service to bypass the Drug Law Enforcement Field Officers (DLEO) radar.

The investigation revealed that Shraddha Surana was running the whole drug trafficking business using fake identity as Simran Singh. A false aadhar card in Simran Singh’s name was found from her possession.

“Tareena Bhatnagar was arrested for ordering three parcels of drugs through Televend, while Karan Kumar Gupta was a delivery boy who used to deliver these parcels to different places in Kolkata as per the direction of Shraddha Surana,” an NCB officer said.

Further investigation is going on.

