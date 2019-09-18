Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Catching up With News on DD, Kolkata Parents Stumble Upon Mentally-challenged Boy Missing for Two Years

Family members of the 13-year-old boy were watching the news bulletin on 'Doordarshan Kolkata', when they spotted their ward among the inmates of a home for mentally ill persons, in Nadia district of West Bengal.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Catching up With News on DD, Kolkata Parents Stumble Upon Mentally-challenged Boy Missing for Two Years
The boy's father, Kartik Shaw (left). (Image: Twitter/ @MIB_India)
Loading...

Kolkata: A television programme has helped reunite a mentally-challenged teenager with his parents over two-and-a-half years after he had gone missing.

Family members of the 13-year-old boy were watching the news bulletin on 'Doordarshan Kolkata', when they spotted their ward among the inmates of a home for mentally ill persons, in Nadia district of West Bengal, a state government release said.

The child's father Kartik Shaw immediately contacted the police, which got in touch with the Doordarshan news unit, it said.

The home at Nakashipra area of the district is run by Moslem Munshi, an employee of the State Sericulture Department, the release said.

Munshi said the boy was sent to 'Nirmal Hriday' by the District Child Welfare Committee around one-and-a-half-years ago.

The child had gone missing from a field near his Ahiritola residence in north Kolkata on February 10, 2017, following which his father lodged a police complaint, the release said. The Nadia district administration rescued the boy last year from Karimpur, and initially kept him at a government home there.

"The parents of the boy contacted me, came to Nakashipara and met him on Sunday. They could not hold back their tears seeing the boy after such a long time," Munshi said.

The child will be handed over to his parents after completion of formalities at the office of the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday, he told PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram