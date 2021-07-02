Kolkata Police Apprehends Former BSF Jawan in Fake Vaccine Camps Case

A former Border Security Force (BSF) jawan– the mastermind of fake vaccine camps in West Bengal was arrested by the officers of Kolkata Police on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Arvind Baidya, a resident of AP Nagar in Sonarpur in the southern fringes of the city. Baidya was arrested a day after TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray in a press conference claimed that Baidya was seen at the State Raj Bhawan in the past. To substantiate his claim, he even showed a picture where Baidya could be seen standing behind Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and a few of his guests.

“We need an explanation about his presence inside Raj Bhawan and that too standing behind the Governor,” TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray said.

While investigating the matter, Kolkata Police found that Arvind was aware of Debanjan’s (fake vaccine racketeer) dubious dealings but he didn’t alert the police. “We have found several discrepancies in his statement. Not only does he have knowledge of the illegal activities of Debanjan Deb but also he took active participation in some of his crimes. Today, he will be produced before a city Court,” a senior police officer said.

So far, nine persons were arrested including the mastermind Debanjan Deb in this connection and all of them are in police custody for further investigation. Deb used to dupe people posing as an IAS officer and organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps.

It was found that Deb even conducted a raid near his office in the Kasba area after getting information that adulterated petrol was being sold there. The fake vaccination camps, which have sent ripples across the state, have forced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter.

She asked the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the city’s Police to be extra vigilant to prevent such cases. She ensured that stern action will be taken against the accused persons.

The State government has temporarily suspended all private vaccination camps against coronavirus. However, vaccinations will be allowed in government and private hospitals.

Recently, a fake vaccination camp was busted after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped by a middle-aged man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actress-cum-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination camp organised by him. Mimi, who was invited at the vaccination camp herself got vaccinated to boost the morale of the people so that they should come forward for vaccination to contain the spread of Coronavirus. After two days, Mimi complained of abdomen pain and dehydration.

The accused person Debanjan Deb had organized a vaccination drive posing as Joint Commissioner of Calcutta Corporation (IAS rank). Further probe in the matter is underway.

