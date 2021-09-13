Kolkata Police Arrest Victim's Cousin Brothers in Parnasree Double Murder Case

In a breakthrough in the Parnasree double murder case, the Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested two cousin brothers of a school teacher, who, along with her son, was killed last week. The woman and her son were found murdered inside their flat in the Parnasree locality of Kolkata’s Behala area. According to police, Sanjay (44), the mastermind, colluded with his brother Sandeep (42) and killed his cousin sister Susmita Mondal (45) and her teenage son at their flat.

During their investigation, police found that Sanjay was under huge debts that he took for his son’s marriage. His earnings had crashed after the Covid-19 pandemic since he used to maintain CCTV cameras at a mall in the Dharmatala area, reported the Indian Express.

Police said the prime accused’s brother Sandeep was also not doing well financially, and he, too, had accumulated a lot of debt. Sandeep, police found, used to regularly visit Susmita and realised that she owned a lot of gold jewellery. During the interrogation, the brothers told police that her husband Tapan was also financially strong.

Both Sanjay and Sandeep allegedly eyed their cousin sister’s jewellery to repay some of their loans. The brothers visited Susmita on September 6 and were having tea, cakes and biscuits. Susmita’s 13-year-old son, on the other hand, was attending an online class in the other room.

When Susmita was in the kitchen, the brother sensed an opportunity and one of them stabbed her. She ran towards the bathroom but failed to escape their attack. As her son rushed out of her room to witness his mother’s death, the accused also killed him and fled with some of Susmita’s jewellery.

When Tapan returned home at night, he found the door unlocked and saw his wife and son lying in a pool of blood. After police took charge of the case, they tracked the phone calls made in the area during the time of the murder and zeroed in on Sanjay and Sandeep’s names and arrested them.

