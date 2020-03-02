Take the pledge to vote

Kolkata Police Arrests 3 BJP Workers for Raising ‘Goli Maro’ Slogan on Way to Amit Shah’s Rally

A group of BJP workers, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground during Shah’s day-long visit.

March 2, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Kolkata Police Arrests 3 BJP Workers for Raising 'Goli Maro' Slogan on Way to Amit Shah's Rally
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested three BJP workers for raising the incendiary ‘Goli Maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan while they were on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday afternoon.

An FIR was registered against Surendra KumarTiwari, 55, Dhruba Basu, 71 and Pankaj Prasad late in the night at the New Market police station in Kolkata. All three have been booked under Sections 505, 506, 34 and 153A of the IPC.

A group of BJP workers, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground during Shah’s day-long visit.

The slogan-shouting BJP supporters came close to Congress and Left Front members who chanted "Go Back Amit Shah" on the other flank of the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, but a showdown was averted as a large number of police personnel posted nearby intervened and took control of the situation.

As soon as a video of people raising the incendiary slogans went viral on social-media, the Kolkata Police swung in to action and started an investigation into the matter.

There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

At an election rally in Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had raised the slogan. On January 30, the Election Commission barred him from campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls for 72 hours.

Six persons were also detained at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday for raising the same slogan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
