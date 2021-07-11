Kolkata Police Arrests 37 For Partying at Five Star Hotel, Flouting Disaster Management Act

Kolkata police conducted a raid at a Five Star Hotel in Park Street late on Saturday night and arrested 37 persons for defying the Covid-related restrictions and flouting Disaster Management Act. Some of the arrested persons also pushed and manhandled police officials.

Two cars including, one Mercedes and one XUV 500 were also seized. Moreover, two pioneer DJ discs, one amplifier, two sound boxes, one DJ light, three hookahs, four bottles of liquor, four empty glasses, one sachet of mariuana and 38 mobiles phones were seized.

Joint CP Crime Murli Dhar Sharma stated that police were getting the information for the past 10 days that 2 to 3 rooms were booked every day and there more than 20 people were coming there to party. However, the disc was closed but DJ and disc equipment were brought in these rooms. “An FIR has been lodged against hotel authorities as this clearly flouted the Disaster Management Act.

Alertness should increase in this pandemic situation and such instances truly put a big question on how people at large are still acting irresponsibly. Tourist places in Manali have raised eyebrows about such irresponsible acts. Kolkata police thereby is very strict and as per sources, they will go for such sudden raids.

