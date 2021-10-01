Kolkata Police Bust Factory Producing Adulterated Milk Powder; Kingpin Nabbed

The Enforcement Branch of the Kolkata Police on Thursday busted a factory where adulterated milk powder was being produced. The police have also arrested the kingpin of the gang. The Enforcement Branch has arrested one Pradeep Dutt for making adulterated milk from his godown in Raja Katra in the Barabazar area.

Yugalkishore Dam, a senior officer of the Enforcement Branch, said, “Raids were conducted at Dutt’s godown following intelligence inputs. We have been receiving inputs that adulterated milk powder was being sold in the market.”

“Pradeep and his accomplices used to sell adulterated milk powder using brands of noted companies to shopkeepers at low prices,” added Dam.

“We have seized all adulterated milk powder recovered from his godown. A sample has been sent to the laboratory to find out the chemicals or what powder was being used to make the adulterated milk powder,” said Dam.

Another senior officer of the Enforcement Branch said that in the last few months, several people and companies in the milk powder business complained to our department that adulterated milk powder is being sold under the banner of noted milk companies in Kolkata and nearby areas.

A dedicated team was formed to find the source of the adulteration and nab all engaged in making and selling adulterated milk powder. “Our informers informed us that Pradeep Dutt was the kingpin of the racket and used his godown to make adulterated milk powder,” added the officer.

The officer further said that Pradeep during questioning told the Enforcement Branch that he used to sell the adulterated milk powder to the shopkeepers below the wholesale price. “The shopkeepers used to order the adulterated milk powder from them as it reaped them good profit,” added the officer.

“Pradeep further told us that he used to mix arrowroot powder with the original milk powder,” the officer further said.

