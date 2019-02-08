LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar Arrives in Shillong to Face CBI Questioning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam while making it clear that he will not be arrested.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar Arrives in Shillong to Face CBI Questioning
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Shillong: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar reached Shillong, Meghalaya's capital city, Friday to face questioning by the CBI for his alleged role in destroying evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam, an official said.

Kumar will be interrogated by CBI sleuths at two locations — in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here and at an undisclosed location, he said.

He is accompanied by three IPS officers of the Kolkata Police.

"Kumar has been lodged in a top hotel in the city. The state police is giving security cover to him," the senior Home Department official told PTI.

A group of CBI sleuths are coming from Delhi to question him and they are scheduled to reach here Friday night.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam, while making it clear that he will not be arrested.

The CBI had alleged in the Supreme Court that Kumar, who was leading the SIT probe into Saradha chit fund scam, tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over documents to the agency some of which were "doctored".

The apex court directed him to appear before the investigating agency at a neutral place in Shillong "to avoid all unnecessary controversy".

The CBI officials had gone to Kumar's residence to question him on Sunday but their attempt was resisted by the Kolkata Police, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna for three days "to save the Constitution".

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram