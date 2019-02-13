English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar Faces CBI Grilling in Chit Fund Scam Cases For Fifth Day in a Row
Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was also grilled by the CBI on the second and the third day, along with Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Shillong: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar appeared before the CBI here for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday to face questioning in connection with the chit fund scam cases, an official said.
Kumar, who is being examined since Saturday for his alleged role in tampering of evidence in the Saradha ponzi scam, arrived shortly after 9.30 am at the CBI office, he said.
"He was accompanied by two senior IPS officers and his counsel Biswajit Deb," the official told PTI.
The Kolkata Police chief has already spent more than 30 hours over the past four days inside the highly secured CBI office here, facing questions relating to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scam cases, he added.
On Tuesday, an unidentified masked man was called in the afternoon at the CBI office. The man came out shortly after Kumar left the premises, giving headway to massive speculations about his identity.
Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was also grilled by the CBI on the second and the third day, along with Kumar. The ex-MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha scam and has been out on bail since 2016.
The questioning of Ghosh is over for the time being and he was allowed to return to Kolkata, a CBI official said on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.
The court chose Shillong as a neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.
The CBI moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence to question him on February 3.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI's move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a "coup".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Kumar, who is being examined since Saturday for his alleged role in tampering of evidence in the Saradha ponzi scam, arrived shortly after 9.30 am at the CBI office, he said.
"He was accompanied by two senior IPS officers and his counsel Biswajit Deb," the official told PTI.
The Kolkata Police chief has already spent more than 30 hours over the past four days inside the highly secured CBI office here, facing questions relating to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scam cases, he added.
On Tuesday, an unidentified masked man was called in the afternoon at the CBI office. The man came out shortly after Kumar left the premises, giving headway to massive speculations about his identity.
Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was also grilled by the CBI on the second and the third day, along with Kumar. The ex-MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha scam and has been out on bail since 2016.
The questioning of Ghosh is over for the time being and he was allowed to return to Kolkata, a CBI official said on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.
The court chose Shillong as a neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.
The CBI moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence to question him on February 3.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI's move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a "coup".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results