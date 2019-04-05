English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Police Chief Anuj Sharma Replaced Fortnight After Appointment, Rajesh Kumar to Take Charge
Anuj Sharma was recently appointed to the top post after replacing Rajeev Kumar, who was at the centre of a controversy over Saradha chit fund scam case.
Anuj Sharma and Rajeev Kumar.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday removed Anuj Sharma as Kolkata Police Commissioner and appointed Rajesh Kumar to the post.
Sharma who was earlier the Additional Director-General of West Bengal Police (law and order) is a 1991 batch IPS officer. He was appointed recently as Kolkata police chief after replacing Rajeev Kumar, who was at the centre of a controversy over CBI questioning him in the Saradha chit fund scam case.
Kumar recently hits the headlines for having a standoff with the CBI after the central agency officers went to his Loudon Street residence in south Kolkata to interrogate him.
In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led central government.
Later, the matter went to Supreme Court and Rajeev Kumar was asked to appear before the CBI for interrogation in Shillong.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
