Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Writes to CBI, Says Will be in Shillong on Feb 8 to Meet Them

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI in Shillong, the Kolkata police chief sent a letter to the probe agency on Tuesday evening and said that he will meet the officials from the premiere investigating agency on February 8.In a text reply to News18, Kumar said, "Yes as per the honourable Supreme Court order, I have informed them (CBI) that I will go to Shillong on February 8. I will meet them."The apex court in its Tuesday order directed Kumar to appear before the agency but also added that no coercive steps, including arrest, will take place during the course of investigation.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi also issued a notice to Kumar and sought his response before February 20, the next date of hearing on the allegations by the CBI that he was tampering with electronic evidence and that the SIT headed by him provided the agency with doctored materials.West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who went on a dharna alleging Centre was using CBI to victimise opposition parties, called off her protest on Tuesday evening.Banerjee had welcomed SC order and said that it was a moral victory against the vindictive politics of central government.