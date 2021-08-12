Kolkata Police Commissioner Spends Night Patrolling, Checking Security Ahead of I-Day

The Kolkata Police Commissioner, Soumen Mitra, himself took to the streets and spent the night checking the security situation before Independence Day on August 15.

He got out of his house in Park Street in a private car and roamed around the city giving surprise to his subordinates. Senior officers of Lalbazar did not inform any local police stations about CP’s visit at night as the commissioner wanted to see how alert the police personnel while on duty during the night on the streets.

He visited some of the city’s most important streets and traffic points such as Park Street Crossing, Dharmatala, Maidan and Victoria Memorial area.

A few days ago, the Commissioner and Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma cycled around the city and visited some important points in the morning as there were several complaints about chain snatchers attacking the morning travellers.

