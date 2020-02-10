Kolkata Police Force Will Now Induct Same Dog Breed 'Belgian Malinois' That Helped Track Osama Bin Laden
According to a police official, Malinois are sturdier in harsh Indian weather conditions, whereas labradors and German shepherds get tired within minutes.
Belgian Malinois
Kolkata: Kolkata Police will now be inducting the same dog breed that had helped the US Seal team in tracking infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Named Belgian Malinois, the breed is set to become the police's combat forces' 'attack dogs'.
As per sources quoted by The Times of India, 12 dogs of this breed will be inducted in the force, raising the total of dogs inducted to 60. The source said the main reason for inducting the breed was its resilience to harsh weather conditions.
An Indian Police Service official said, “The plan has been on for a long time, but it is finally taking shape. They’ll be trained by experts outside the state. The official added that it would take a year before the dogs get inducted to the force. The trainers will also need to get acquainted with the dogs, he said.
“The Malinois is a very sturdy dog and does not get tired too easily. They can travel long distances under challenging conditions, the officer said. According to him, the dogs are rugged and intelligent. They can be used in Indian conditions whereas labradors and German shepherds get exhausted within minutes, the officer added.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police too has written to the department concerned and the Director General of Police (DGP) to acquire the Belgian Malinois for Naxal-hit areas.
