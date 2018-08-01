English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kolkata Police Gives Nod for Amit Shah's Rally After BJP Chief Dares Mamata Govt to Arrest Him
Amit Shah had said it does not matter whether he gets permission or not, he would definitely go to Kolkata for the August 11 rally.
File photos of Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata Police granted permission for Amit Shah's rally on August 11 at Mayo Road after the BJP president said the Mamata Banerjee government could arrest him if it wants but he will definitely go to Kolkata.
“It does not matter whether I get permission or not, I will definitely go to Kolkata. If the state government wants, it can arrest me,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.
His statement came after the BJP Yuva Morcha earlier in the day said they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for the August 11 rally.
Yuva Morcha state president Debjit Sarkar told PTI that they had submitted a formal application to police, seeking permission for Shah's rally. He had warned that they would move court if police deny permission.
"We submitted an application to police on Tuesday, seeking permission for the rally. We have mentioned five venues in Kolkata for the meeting, but police are yet to give us permission. We need time to prepare for the rally," he said.
Four years ago too, Kolkata administration had refused permission for a rally of Amit Shah. It was finally held after the BJP chief got a go ahead from the Calcutta High Court.
The fresh flare up between Shah and Banerjee comes amid a war of words over the National Register of Citizen issue in Assam. Both leaders have accused each other of compromising national interests for the sake of vote-bank politics.
Also Watch
“It does not matter whether I get permission or not, I will definitely go to Kolkata. If the state government wants, it can arrest me,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.
His statement came after the BJP Yuva Morcha earlier in the day said they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for the August 11 rally.
Yuva Morcha state president Debjit Sarkar told PTI that they had submitted a formal application to police, seeking permission for Shah's rally. He had warned that they would move court if police deny permission.
"We submitted an application to police on Tuesday, seeking permission for the rally. We have mentioned five venues in Kolkata for the meeting, but police are yet to give us permission. We need time to prepare for the rally," he said.
Four years ago too, Kolkata administration had refused permission for a rally of Amit Shah. It was finally held after the BJP chief got a go ahead from the Calcutta High Court.
The fresh flare up between Shah and Banerjee comes amid a war of words over the National Register of Citizen issue in Assam. Both leaders have accused each other of compromising national interests for the sake of vote-bank politics.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- I Take a Higher Cut in Film Profits Because I'm Risking My Time on It: Aamir Khan
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...