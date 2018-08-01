GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kolkata Police Gives Nod for Amit Shah's Rally After BJP Chief Dares Mamata Govt to Arrest Him

Amit Shah had said it does not matter whether he gets permission or not, he would definitely go to Kolkata for the August 11 rally.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2018, 5:13 PM IST
Kolkata Police Gives Nod for Amit Shah's Rally After BJP Chief Dares Mamata Govt to Arrest Him
File photos of Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata Police granted permission for Amit Shah's rally on August 11 at Mayo Road after the BJP president said the Mamata Banerjee government could arrest him if it wants but he will definitely go to Kolkata.

“It does not matter whether I get permission or not, I will definitely go to Kolkata. If the state government wants, it can arrest me,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

His statement came after the BJP Yuva Morcha earlier in the day said they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for the August 11 rally.

Yuva Morcha state president Debjit Sarkar told PTI that they had submitted a formal application to police, seeking permission for Shah's rally. He had warned that they would move court if police deny permission.

"We submitted an application to police on Tuesday, seeking permission for the rally. We have mentioned five venues in Kolkata for the meeting, but police are yet to give us permission. We need time to prepare for the rally," he said.

Four years ago too, Kolkata administration had refused permission for a rally of Amit Shah. It was finally held after the BJP chief got a go ahead from the Calcutta High Court.

The fresh flare up between Shah and Banerjee comes amid a war of words over the National Register of Citizen issue in Assam. Both leaders have accused each other of compromising national interests for the sake of vote-bank politics.

