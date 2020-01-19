Take the pledge to vote

Kolkata Police Lathi-charge BJP Workers Trying to Bring Out Pro-CAA Rally

The police claimed two-three of their personnel were wounded in the scuffles with the BJP workers. Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh alleged that the police were being 'forced' to stop BJP rallies, meetings and processions by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

IANS

Updated:January 19, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Kolkata Police Lathi-charge BJP Workers Trying to Bring Out Pro-CAA Rally
Image for representation.

Kolkata: The police lathi-charged and prevented BJP workers from taking out a thanksgiving rally on Citizenship (Amendment) Act which was slated to be led by state party chief Dilip Ghosh in East Midnapore district's Nandigram on Saturday.

Claiming that the rally was being taken out without their permission, the police stopped bike riders escorting Ghosh's car at Reyapara, sparking tension.

The BJP workers accompanying Ghosh surged forward trying to break the police barricade, following which the security forces resorted to lathi charge to disperse the party cadres. The BJP claimed that four of their workers sustained injuries.

The police, on the other hand, claimed two-three of their personnel were wounded in the scuffles with the BJP workers.

Ghosh alleged that the police were being "forced" to stop BJP rallies, meetings and processions by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"That is the reason police are facing the wrath of the people everywhere. We had sought permission, but there was no response from their end," he said.

