Kolkata Police On Alert After Arrest Of Imposter, To Check Govt Officers’ ID Cards

After a man named Debanjan Deb was arrested from Beniapukur area of Kolkata on Wednesday for impersonating as a senior government official, the Kolkata Police have become extra cautious regarding the vehicles with blue sirens.

Police officers have been asked to remain alert to nab the imposters.

Now, not only the papers of the car will be checked, but the identity of the officer will also be scanned at the check posts. If any discrepancy is found about the identity of the person, the higher authorities will be immediately informed.

According to sources, the checking has started from Tuesday (June 29), where the suspected vehicles are being stopped to have a closer look of the occupant. The police officials have been instructed to verify the identity of the occupant and vehicle documents.

Earlier the vehicles with Police or defence stickers were not being checked. Now traffic police will check such vehicles to verify stickers.

A total of six people, including Debanjan Deb, were recently arrested in the vaccine fraud case. The culprit was traveling in a car which had a blue siren fitted at the top of it. Not only that, Debanjan also had a fake identity of an IAS officer.

Another such case has already come to light as a sergeant of the East Traffic Guard spotted a car with a blue light on Tuesday evening. The car was stopped immediately. The occupant of the vehicle identified himself as a Central Vigilance Officer at Beniapukur Police Station.

However, his identity later turned out to be different (as Asiful Haque). The person was arrested on the spot.

