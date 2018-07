Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018: 517 Civic Volunteers Posts, Apply before 16th July 2018

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 517 vacancies for the posts of Civic Volunteers has begun on its official website of Kolkata Police, Kolkata - kolkatapolice.gov.in . Kolkata Police aims to place men and women candidates under different units. The candidates must not apply for the post more than in 1 unit else the application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ section given on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Civic Volunteers under different units of Kolkata Police Ref. Notice No.FRC/ Recruit/ 07/ 2018 dated 6th July 2018’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the prescribed format of application form and fill the application formStep 6 – Send the hardcopy of the prescribed application form and other documents at the following address given in below mentioned url:Direct Link - http://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in/images/docs/Employment%20notice%20with%20application%20form%20of%20CV.pdf Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 517North & North Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 39Central Division, Kolkata Police – 35South Division, Kolkata Police – 44Port Division, Kolkata Police – 23Eastern Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 5South East Division, Kolkata Police – 13South Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 17South West Division, Kolkata Police – 11Traffic Department, Kolkata Police – 270Police Housing Estate - 60The applicant must be class 8th passed. Preference would be given who have done well in sports and has experience as NCC Cadet/ Boy Scouts/ NSS Guide/ Civil Defense Volunteers.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 60 years as on 1st January 2018.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.