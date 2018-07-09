English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018: 517 Civic Volunteers Posts, Apply before 16th July 2018
The candidates must not apply for the post more than in 1 unit else the application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018, 5:00PM.
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 517 vacancies for the posts of Civic Volunteers has begun on its official website of Kolkata Police, Kolkata - kolkatapolice.gov.in. Kolkata Police aims to place men and women candidates under different units. The candidates must not apply for the post more than in 1 unit else the application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018 for Civic Volunteers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ section given on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Civic Volunteers under different units of Kolkata Police Ref. Notice No.FRC/ Recruit/ 07/ 2018 dated 6th July 2018’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the prescribed format of application form and fill the application form
Step 6 – Send the hardcopy of the prescribed application form and other documents at the following address given in below mentioned url:
Direct Link - http://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in/images/docs/Employment%20notice%20with%20application%20form%20of%20CV.pdf
Kolkata Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 517
North & North Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 39
Central Division, Kolkata Police – 35
South Division, Kolkata Police – 44
Port Division, Kolkata Police – 23
Eastern Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 5
South East Division, Kolkata Police – 13
South Suburban Division, Kolkata Police – 17
South West Division, Kolkata Police – 11
Traffic Department, Kolkata Police – 270
Police Housing Estate - 60
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 8th passed. Preference would be given who have done well in sports and has experience as NCC Cadet/ Boy Scouts/ NSS Guide/ Civil Defense Volunteers.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:
http://www.kolkatapolice.gov.in/images/docs/Employment%20notice%20with%20application%20form%20of%20CV.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 60 years as on 1st January 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
