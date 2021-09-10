Kolkata Police Seek CBI's Help to Nab Fraud Accused Hiding in Chhattisgarh

The West Bengal Police officials have sought the help of CID or CBI to nab a financial fraud accused and have approached the Calcutta High Court for the same. The Kolkata police on Thursday told the court that the fraudster has a close relationship with Chhattisgarh’s Durg police officials. The court has asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) of both the states to talk and solve the issue within a month. The court said if this does not work, it will ask CBI or CID to help Kolkata police.

On March 11, Kolkata police registered a case against a financial fraud accused Siddharth Kothari at Batala police station. The accused fled from West Bengal and remained unlocated for many months. Later, the police found that the accused was in Chhattisgarh.

The counsel appearing for Kolkata police informed the court that their officials reached Chhattisgarh to nab the accused in the Durg city police station area. However, local people were incited against the police when they reached the accused’s house and they could not catch him.

Kolkata Police counsel told the court that the accused has a close relationship with the Durg district police superintendent, and he is saving the accused. Due to the good relations of the accused with the Durg police officials, the Kolkata police officials could not nab the fraudster, officials say. The Kolkata Police alleged that the Chattisgarh police officials did not provide any help, and they have made it clear that they will not help in catching the accused.

The council said that Kolkata police were forced to approach the court to get directions for the help of CID or CBI in apprehending the accused.

After hearing the Kolkata Police counsel, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha asked the West Bengal police chief to approach the Chhattisgarh police chief in this regard within a month. He added that if talks between them don’t work, the court will ask CID or CBI to help the Kolkata police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here