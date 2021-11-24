Kolkata Police Send Summon Notice to Tripura CM's OSD Sanjay Mishra, Threatens Arrest

The altercation between the Trinamool Congress and the ruling BJP in Tripura has taken yet another turn. The Officer on Special Duty of the Chief Minister, Sanjay Mishra, has received a notice from the Kolkata police to appear before them by noon tomorrow in connection with an important matter.

Mishra has been served the notice today and according to the sources, the details of the case or the reasons for a notice have not been given to him so far.

A copy of the notice served on Mishra accessed by CNN-News18 reads “Notice U/s 41A Cr.P.C i/c/w Narkeldanga; Case No. 323 dated 03.11.2021 U/s 153B/ 268 /468/ 469/ 471/ 500/ 505 (1) (b); PC R/w Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act’2005 to get fact(s) and circumstances from you. Non-compliance of this notice may result (in) your arrest as per law.”

Speaking on the developments Sanjay Mishra told CNN News18, “ I do not have any idea why this notice has been sent to me, however, our legal team will appropriately reply to the notice.”

Rajeev Bhattacharjee, the BJP Vice-President from Tripura says, “This is nothing but smacks of pure political vendetta by the TMC government. We are not really surprised.”

The recent months have seen frequent friction between BJP and TMC in battleground Tripura which goes into polls in 2023. Tripura, where the BJP has been in power, is seeking its second term, while the TMC wants to make its first impression outside of West Bengal. Frequent visits have been made to Tripura by TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev among other leaders.

In the recent face-off between the two sides that happened in the Supreme Court where the TMC accused the ruling dispensation in Tripura of not allowing free and fair polls in the wake of the upcoming civic polls, the court in a setback to TMC refused to allow the postponement of the civic polls but asked for adequate security deployment at polling booths.

