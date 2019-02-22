English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Police Summon CBI Joint Director in Month-old Case of Alleged Torture
The summon comes close on the heels of a fierce tiff between the premier investigating agency and the city police over its action against outgoing Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam.
Representative image
Loading...
Kolkata: The Kolkata police has sent a notice to CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava, asking him to appear before the investigating officer at Bhawanipur police station here in connection with a complaint registered against him last month.
According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police, Srivastava has been directed to appear before the investigating officer within seven days in connection with the case registered in January.
The summon notice was sent to his office here on Thursday when Srivastava was not present, the officer said.
Based on a complaint, lodged by one Vaibhav Khattar with the Bhawanipore police station about the CBI illegally detaining and torturing him in a case in which he claimed he had no connection, police have started an investigation.
A senior CBI officer denied receiving any such communication from the Kolkata Police. "We have not received anything from the Kolkata Police," he said.
Srivastava could not be reached for his comments.
Khattar, an employee of a private mill in West Bengal, was raided by the federal investigating agency in August last year in connection with its investigation into alleged involvement of the mill owner, Dipesh Chandak, in a case of multi-crore fodder scam that had happened in Bihar in the early 90s.
The Kolkata Police summon to the CBI joint director (east) comes close on the heels of a fierce tiff between the premier investigating agency and the city police over its action against outgoing Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam.
The incident had blown into a major confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government after chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna against the CBI action.
According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police, Srivastava has been directed to appear before the investigating officer within seven days in connection with the case registered in January.
The summon notice was sent to his office here on Thursday when Srivastava was not present, the officer said.
Based on a complaint, lodged by one Vaibhav Khattar with the Bhawanipore police station about the CBI illegally detaining and torturing him in a case in which he claimed he had no connection, police have started an investigation.
A senior CBI officer denied receiving any such communication from the Kolkata Police. "We have not received anything from the Kolkata Police," he said.
Srivastava could not be reached for his comments.
Khattar, an employee of a private mill in West Bengal, was raided by the federal investigating agency in August last year in connection with its investigation into alleged involvement of the mill owner, Dipesh Chandak, in a case of multi-crore fodder scam that had happened in Bihar in the early 90s.
The Kolkata Police summon to the CBI joint director (east) comes close on the heels of a fierce tiff between the premier investigating agency and the city police over its action against outgoing Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam.
The incident had blown into a major confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government after chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna against the CBI action.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- TRAI Directs Broadcasters as Well as Cable TV And DTH Operators on Channel Genres And Listing
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results