Kolkata Police Summons Cricketer Mohammed Shami in Domestic Violence Case

Amid allegations of extra-marital affairs against Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made by his wife Hasin Jahan, the Kolkata police on Tuesday summoned the cricketer to join the probe on Wednesday.Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kolkata, Pravin Tripathi said, “The ongoing probe in Mohammed Shami’s matter needs questioning. He was therefore asked to assist our officers.”Mohammed Shami is currently playing for the Delhi Daredevils team in IPL. Speculations are on whether the summons could affect his participation and performance in the next IPL match with Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21.On March 12, Kolkata police sent a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking Shami’s travel details after the last T20 match in South Africa in February this year.On March 8, Hasin alleged that on his way back from South Africa Shami made a one-day unscheduled stopover in Dubai and stayed at a hotel while the rest of his teammates returned to India.She alleged that Shami accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. “He agreed to accept the money after being convinced by one England-based Mohammed Bhai. Shami checked into a hotel on February 18 with the woman and returned to India the next day,” she had said.Hasin alleged that her husband was having illicit affairs with multiple women. To prove her point, she uploaded on her personal social media wall screenshots of posts containing her husband’s texts and photographs with other women.Hasin went a step further and alleged that she was even forced by Shami to have physical relationship with his brother. The cricketer has, however, firmly and consistently rubbished all allegations leveled by Hasin Jahan.Kolkata Police booked Shami and four of his family members under various non-bailable and bailable sections.Shami’s brother, Md Hasib Ahmed, was also booked with an additional charge of sexual assault. He, too, was issued summons by the investigators and is expected to accompany Shami at the city police headquarters on Wednesday.