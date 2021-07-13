Kolkata Police Summons Five Star Hotel Manager Over Party Flouting Covid-19 Norms

The Kolkata Police has summoned the floor manager of an elite five-star hotel, The Park, in alleged connection with a party that was being held in the hotel where people drank and danced to loud music till around 1am on July 4, flouting the Covid-19 norms. The staff associated with the DJ system and those serving food and drinks have also been called since the party continued beyond the time when hotels are supposed to stop serving food and drink to outside guests.

After receiving the information about the alleged violation, the Kolkata police’s detective team raided the luxury hotel in the wee hours and arrested 37 men—all in their twenties and thirties and most of them working professionals—from the third and fourth floor of the hotel. Police also recovered some wine bottles, empty glasses, a DJ console and a small packet of ganja. Cops also alleged that four of them jostled with them and five misbehaved and kept smoking a “pungent” substance despite telling them to throw it away. Those nine men were remanded in police custody for five days while the remaining 28 were granted bail by the metropolitan magistrate’s court the same afternoon.

When the city police raided the Park Street hotel, they were informed that a birthday party was being celebrated that day. However, according to investigations no birthday was being celebrated there. The guest list was prepared in advance.

On the basis of the findings, the arrested were booked under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty).

On Monday, the police informed the excise department about the case following which the floor manager was summoned.

