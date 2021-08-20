Kolkata Police Tightens Night Security, Police Commissioner to be on Patrol; Commando Division Being Trained for Militant Attacks

The Kolkata police is tightening the security of the city, especially during night hours, while the commando division of the department is being trained to deal with militant attacks. Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra himself will conduct surveillance at night, along with officers of rank- Additional CP and Joint CP.

The Additional CP, Joint CPs are in control of the GPS of the RCP / PCR VANs that are patrolling in the city at night. The RCP, PCR van HRFS, QRT van on night duty have been asked to be vigilant at all times, especially, the administrative buildings like Nabanna, writers building, Akashbani and GPO. This special operation of Kolkata Police ensuring the safety of the city began a few days ago.

