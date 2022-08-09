Kolkata Police to Interrogate Senior ED Official Over his Alleged Involvement in Extortion Case

A team of Kolkata Police reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to interrogate a senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) official over his alleged involvement in an extortion case in a mall in Jharkhand.

It is pertinent to mention here that one Rajeev Kumar, an advocate of Jharkhand, has been arrested in connection with the case. Kumar was nabbed while allegedly receiving Rs 50 lakh from a Kolkata-based businessman against whom he had filed a PIL in Ranchi High Court. He had demanded Rs 10 crore to withdraw the PIL and settled at Rs 1 crore for which the first installment of Rs 50 lakh was paid, as per the Kolkata police source.

The Kolkata police will directly interrogate the arrested lawyer along with senior ED officials face to face.

