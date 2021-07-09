Kolkata Police To Seek Details Of Arrested Fake CBI Lawyer From BJP, Centre

After recovering several documents from the possession of arrested fake CBI lawyer Sanatan Roy Chowdhury, who had allegedly been posing as the state’s standing counsel and the CBI’s lawyer in West Bengal. The Kolkata Police will now send a letter to the Central government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to verify recovered documents. The police will send letters to seek clarification from the Union Law Ministry and BJP after multiple visiting cards with the BJP and CBI logo and receipts were recovered from his possession.

The police on July 5 arrested Roy Chowdhury who had been posing himself as a special standing counsel of CBI and looted money from people. He was arrested when he was trying to sell a property at Kolkata’s Mandeville Gardens to a promoter without the consent of the owner.

As part of the investigation following his arrest, the police will now send letters to check the authenticity of documents recovered from him. The Kolkata police have also found two email IDs used by Roy Chowdhury for official conversations. The police have sent the details of the IDs to the cyber team for getting more information.

Police said that they are also looking to find out the source of Roy Chowdhury’s income. He told police that he went abroad more than once including London, Johannesburg and Tokyo. The police are now trying to know whether he has any bank accounts in foreign nations.

According to media reports, in a picture, Roy Chowdhury was seen at a podium with “BRICS” written on it. The Heads of the governments of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa participate in the international conference of BRICS.

According to the police, they are also investigating to find out whether Roy Chowdhury was involved in more such cases of cheating and forgery.

