Kolkata Police Urge Citizens to Speak out on Depression, Share Their Problems amid Lockdown

Concerned after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide and the increasing cases of depression among people, especially during lockdown, Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma has urged citizens to call or connect with them to share their problems to overcome their stress and beat loneliness.

"We have urged people not to think they are alone. We are with them in this time of crisis," he said. "Not only counselling but anyone can share their personal problems, feelings and motivational thoughts and jokes to get rid of depression. Our whole idea is to make people happy and keep them safe.”

Sharma said the city police officials have been working round the clock as frontline warriors.

"Not only providing safety and security, we have also decided to break the loneliness and restlessness among people struggling in this pandemic. We felt through light conversation, we will be able to make them more stress free,” he added.

Sharma appealed to people on social media and tweeted, “Speak out! Talk it out! Let the emotions flow out! There is always light at the end of tunnel! In case of any distress #Dial100. We are there for you. #TeamKP #WeDareWeCare.”

Dr Tanmoy Mitra, attached with the National Institute of Behavioural Sciences, said the lockdown has disconnected everyone and "we are getting a number of phone calls about behavioural changes among people due to loneliness, loss of jobs or loss in business".

"I think those who are staying alone and connected with family and friends over phone should try to engage in healthy and motivational conversations. The whole idea is to stay connected and I would like to welcome the initiative taken by the Kolkata Police,” he added.