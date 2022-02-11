Kolkata: Seven Arrested in Digital Scam Using OTPs to Swindle Rs 20 Lakh

Digital payments have accelerated, particularly in the ongoing pandemic times where it has witnessed tremendous evolution as people across the country adopted varied payment methods. The rise of digital payments in the last two years has also led to an increase in the number of cyber frauds. In Kolkata, an investigation of a bank fraud case revealed new methods since the first accused was arrested.

One Time Passwords (OTPs) of digital wallets were allegedly sold for Rs 10 and Rs 15. Investigators found fake Aadhaar cards and pre-active SIM cards as key mediums for the fraud to operate. It was also found that a group of such miscreants is operating in various countries outside India too.

Pre-active SIMs can be available through distributors or sellers. A fake Aadhaar card, where multiple Aadhaar created using one person’s picture, is used to activate the SIM cards. Targets have been set for wallet sales among employees at such “wallet companies". Those SIMs have to take shelter to meet that target. One wallet account is being created for each SIM.

In this case, SIM sellers are selling OTP to those who make wallets. Investigators raised concerns regarding how the wallets and pre-activated SIMs are reaching the fraudsters. Seven people have been arrested so far. Among them is a Vodafone store manager in Kolkata. In addition, most of the accused are SIM distributors and sellers. Pre-activated SIMs and a large number of fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from them.

According to police sources, on January 20, an SBI customer lodged a complained at Parnashree police station in Kolkata, alleging Rs 20 lakh had disappeared from his bank account. The probe revealed that fraudsters had taken a certain link remotely and had even changed phone numbers online. Partha Saha of Halishahar was arrested in link with the phone number. Around 700 activated SIMs were found from his house. Shivshankar Mandal in Kalna, Burdwan was also caught and 47 activated SIMs were recovered from his house. An investigation later found about wallet OTP sellers after four groups of such sellers were found in Saha’s mobile phone.

After interrogating, three more people: Shyamal Roy, Ramu Giri, and Niranjan Pal were arrested. Around 80 fake Aadhaar cards used to activate SIM cards were found from Shyamal Roy’s house. The SIM cards were allegedly from a Vodafone store in Salt Lake. It is seen that the manager of the Vodafone store is also involved in this incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.