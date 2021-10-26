Kolkata SMP Port Gets New Long-range Communication Technology

In a first among major ports in India, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) in Kolkata got a new long-range marine communication technology called the Radio Over Internet Protocol (ROIP). The ROIP system at SMP was inaugurated by Vinit Kumar, Chairman at the Port Wireless facility at Subhash Bhavan in presence of Samrat Rahi, Deputy Chairman, Kolkata Dock System, Capt. Amit Kapoor, Director, Marine Department and other senior officers of SMP, Kolkata.

The ROIP system is being introduced as a marine communication mode, to cover the entire Hugli river estuary from Kolkata to Sandheads, having base stations at four locations, viz. Kolkata, Hugli point, Haldia and Sagar pilot station. The tech comes as a much-needed solution for providing effective long range marine communication.

With this facility, a vessel at Sandheads can directly communicate via radio, with Kolkata, especially during storms and inclement weather.

Appreciating this significant achievement, Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata stated that despite being the only riverine port in the country, SMP, Kolkata has been constantly maintaining its pivotal position in Indian Major Ports for the past 152 years.

At present, the Kolkata port trust communication system is being controlled from Subhash Bhawan wireless facility centre. Also Kolkata Port trust 4 base station equally worked. Places are Kolkata, Haldia, Hooghly Point and Sagar Pilot Station.

The distance between Kolkata and Sandheads is approximately 232 km or 126 miles. “In that distance, ROIP is a very secure communication system,” said KoPT chairman Vineet Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.