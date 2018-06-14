Kolkata Student Arrested for Trying to Supply Drugs to Boyfriend During Jail Visit

A second-year college student was arrested for allegedly trying to supply banned drugs to her boyfriend during a visit to Dum Dum Correctional Home, in the northern fringes of the city on Wednesday.The college student was caught red-handed when she tried to supply heroin to her boyfriend on Tuesday, a senior official of the state Correctional Home department said.Tuesday was the woman's second visit to meet her boyfriend, an under-trial prisoner."Guards were suspicious while the woman was handing over a case containing talcum powder to the inmate. When challenged her they found about 200 grams of heroin was found inside the powder case," the officer said.The jail authorities immediately contacted the Dum Dum Police station and cops arrested her.When contacted state Correctional Services minister, Ujjal Biswas said the matter would be dealt "very seriously".The woman was booked under various charges including the supply of narcotics. She was granted bail by a court at Barasat.On June 8, a doctor working at Alipore Correctional Home in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs, alcohol and mobile phones to inmates.