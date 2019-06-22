'I'm No Longer Needed': Kolkata Student Had Shown Suicidal Signs at Home, Slashed Her Arms

Kolkata: The investigation into the death of a class 10 student from Kolkata's GD Birla School has revealed the girl had developed suicidal tendencies in recent months and, in an earlier instance, had tried to kill herself at home due to alleged mental pressure.

On Friday, the girl was found dead with her wrist slit and a plastic bag wrapped around her head inside a bathroom on the school premises. The postmortem report said it was a case of suicide and she died of asphyxiation. The student had allegedly slashed her wrist after covering her face with a plastic bag. A blood-stained blade was also recovered from the spot.

One of the investigators told News18 that the girl had issues at home, which she hinted at in her three-page suicide note. “We are examining her mobile phone call records and email IDs to get some clues on why she took the extreme step,” he added.

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Chairperson Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said, “The girl’s mother has told school authorities that earlier, too, her daughter had tried to take her own life by slashing her arms. The matter seemed to have come to an end after she was counselled.”

“I think the mother should have informed the school authorities that her daughter had suicidal tendencies. This could have saved her life. It is a very unfortunate incident and I don’t have words to express it,” she added.

The suicide note revealed that the student was in an acute state of depression and mental trauma.

“Wherever I look… they have come for me and I must go. Now I am no longer needed. They hurt me. They want me to be hurt, be in pain…they have taken away everything I used for my survival. Everything is so foggy. Nothing seems real now. Everything is a dream…everything. Nothing stays, everything will fade,” her last note read.

“They have destroyed me. They will destroy everything that is mine. Oh no that shit forget it. Just like everyone, they will forget me, after all what am I? Nothing at all. I do not know what else to write. I will be over in (a) few seconds, a little pain for greater bliss and eternal oblivion. My lifestyle change drastically over the last few months. I stopped sleeping soundly. Being jolted away in the cold thread by dream of a life I believed I had left behind long ago. I needed help and they only said that I was doing everything for attention. That I did not have the guts to kill myself. Here you go…you look here…I am messed up now. I hold myself responsible for my physical death,” the girl further wrote.

A senior police officer said, “We are trying to find out who did she address in the suicide letter. Her parents are in a state of shock and we could not examine them. We will soon request them to join the investigation.”

Around 1.30 pm on Friday, the girl went to the school washroom and 45 minutes later, her body was found inside it.