Kolkata Top Cop, Former TMC MP Made to Sit Face-to Face on Day 2 of CBI Questioning in Chit Fund Scams
The Supreme Court had directed Kolkata Police Commissioner on Tuesday to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.
File photo of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
New Delhi: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with two chit fund scam cases for the second consecutive day in Shillong.
On Sunday, the CBI made Rajeev Kumar and former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh sit face-to-face at the probe agency's office in connection with the Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley scams, officials said. The two have been called again on Monday.
The day-long interrogation of Kumar on the second day, which began at 10.30 am got over past 10 pm in the night.
The questioning by the CBI is being done as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
A two-member CBI team investigating the Saradha and Rose Valley scams arrived to question the duo.
Kumar and Ghosh were grilled in the initial period by a 10-member team of the CBI, the officials said.
The Kolkata Police chief was quizzed for nearly nine hours on Saturday by three senior CBI officers about his alleged role in tampering of crucial evidence in the case, they said.
Kumar had led the special investigation team (SIT) formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha scam before the case was handed over to the CBI by the apex court.
Officials in Delhi said the CBI has not acceded to the demand of Kumar to have his questioning session videographed. It is done in cases of custodial interrogations, they said.
There were reports quoting lawyer of Kumar that his questioning sessions were being video recorded by the CBI on his request.
Ghosh sought blessings of goddess Saraswati at a pandal, barely 100 metres from the CBI office, before entering the highly secured office of the investigating agency at Oakland.
"Both were questioned and made to sit face-to-face in the latter half of the day. Each of them were questioned separately in the initial period," an official privy to the investigation told PTI, requesting anonymity.
The former Trinamool Congress MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha ponzi scam and has been out on bail since 2016.
Ghosh, before entering the CBI premises, told media persons, "I have no comments (to make). I have been asked to attend a hearing at this office. All along I have been cooperating with the investigating agency. So, I came to attend it."
Ghosh had implicated BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was once the right hand man of Banerjee, and 12 others in the Saradha scam.
The Supreme Court had directed Kumar on Tuesday to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.
The CBI had moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence in Kolkata to question him on February 3.
Banerjee had rushed to the spot and had staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI move and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a "coup".
The central investigating agency had said that its officials had wanted to question Kumar to plug the holes in the Saradha investigation case as he was supposed to be in possession of certain key documents as a member of the SIT.
(With PTI inputs)
