English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar Transferred to CID Amid Ongoing Probe in Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case
Anuj Sharma, ADG, IGP (Law and Order), will be the new Commissioner of Police in Kolkata, read the official notification.
Anuj Sharma and Rajeev Kumar.
Loading...
Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was at the centre of a controversy over the CBI questioning him in the Saradha chit fund scam case, has been officially transferred to West Bengal CID as ADG, IGP on Tuesday.
Anuj Sharma, ADG, IGP (Law and Order), will be the new Commissioner of Police in Kolkata, read the official notification.
In 2016, Rajeev Kumar was appointed as Kolkata police commissioner, replacing Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, had earlier worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under the Kolkata Police.
He was also one of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams that surfaced in 2013.
Kumar recently hits the headlines for having a standoff with the CBI after the central agency officers went to his Loudon Street residence in south Kolkata to interrogate him.
In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led central government.
Later, the matter went to Supreme Court and Rajeev Kumar was asked to appear before the CBI for interrogation in Shillong.
Anuj Sharma, ADG, IGP (Law and Order), will be the new Commissioner of Police in Kolkata, read the official notification.
In 2016, Rajeev Kumar was appointed as Kolkata police commissioner, replacing Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, had earlier worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under the Kolkata Police.
He was also one of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams that surfaced in 2013.
Kumar recently hits the headlines for having a standoff with the CBI after the central agency officers went to his Loudon Street residence in south Kolkata to interrogate him.
In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led central government.
Later, the matter went to Supreme Court and Rajeev Kumar was asked to appear before the CBI for interrogation in Shillong.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Pakistani Artistes Banned From Bollywood, SRK's Daughter Wants to Date a South Korean Singer
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results