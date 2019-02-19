Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar Transferred to CID Amid Ongoing Probe in Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was at the centre of a controversy over the CBI questioning him in the Saradha chit fund scam case, has been officially transferred to West Bengal CID as ADG, IGP on Tuesday.Anuj Sharma, ADG, IGP (Law and Order), will be the new Commissioner of Police in Kolkata, read the official notification.In 2016, Rajeev Kumar was appointed as Kolkata police commissioner, replacing Surajit Kar Purakayastha. Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, had earlier worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under the Kolkata Police.He was also one of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams that surfaced in 2013.Kumar recently hits the headlines for having a standoff with the CBI after the central agency officers went to his Loudon Street residence in south Kolkata to interrogate him.In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led central government.Later, the matter went to Supreme Court and Rajeev Kumar was asked to appear before the CBI for interrogation in Shillong.