The classic trams of Kolkata are leaving the city on their 150th birthday. The city’s transport department and the police have decided to cover four tramways to reduce congestion in the city.

Trams will now run on the four selected routes only as a memorial. Kolkata is the only city in Asia where trams are still run by Government.

As of now, trams are running on Esplanade-Gariahat and Ballygunge-Tollygunge routes. Two more new routes will be added – Esplanade-Khidirpur and Esplanade-Shyambazar.

Among them, Esplanade-Khidirpur route is a heritage route.

This is where the first electric tram service started in Calcutta on March 27, 1902. It was instantly used by working-class people of the city who were looking for an economical mode of transport.

The popularity of this path led to the establishment of the Esplanade to Kalighat line and in turn the Kalighat Tram Depot. On February 24, 1873, the 3.9 km route from Sealdah to Armenian Ghat was the first tram to run in the city and it was horse-drawn.

The mission behind the tramcar was to introduce a mode of transport for both passengers, goods and services. But, it didn’t last long though because public demand was bare minimum.

If we look into the route map since 2011, a clear decline graph will be noticed. In 2011 the route was 37, 2013 was 27, 2017 was 15 routes, in 2018 there were 8 routes, route 2 in 2022.

In addition, in 2011, the tram route in the city was 61 km. Along with the number of routes, kilometres has also decreased. In 2013, the tram route was 43 km. 22 km in 2017. 15 Km in 2018.

In 2022, the tram route is 8 km. Investment for trams - 5.5 crores in 2011, 3.3 crore in 2013, 1.3 crore in 2017 but there was no investment in 2018 and 2022.

Several tram depots in Kolkata city have been allotted land under the PPP model. Tram restaurant, tram library were all closed after Covid-19. It was decided to run trolley buses on the tram line.

But, that plan is still in pause. Currently, only from shooting they are earning by renting trams. However, it appears that the plan did not materialize. Especially after Amphan, the tram could not started from Khidirpur to Esplanade, Maidan.

