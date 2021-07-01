Kolkata Vaccination Scam: One More Arrested for Involvement with Fake IAS Officer

One more person has been arrested for his alleged involvement with Debanjan Deb, who set up fake COVID-19 vaccination camps in the city, raising the total number of people nabbed in this case to seven, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The person, identified as the owner of a flat in Kasba area which Deb had rented to set up his office, was picked up from his Birati residence in North 24 Parganas district late on Wednesday, he said.

"He had given his office on rent to Debanjan Deb. It seems that he knew that Deb posed as an IAS officer to fool people but he continued to help him. We are verifying this fact," the officer said. The arrested flat owner had "somehow managed to get two items published in a newspaper, one of which was related to Debanjan's alleged raid at a nearby place to check sale of adulterated petrol".

In the other article, Deb had declared himself as the winner of West Bengal Employees Federation elections, the officer said. Deb (28) was arrested last week for masquerading as an IAS officer and the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in the city, where people were adminsitered fake vaccines.

Three of his associates were arrested last Saturday. Among other sections of the IPC, the police have slapped the attempt-to-murder charge on the 28-year-old and his aides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here