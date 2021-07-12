Kolkata Van Driver Killed In Fight Over Rs 100

Rs 100 is an amount which isn’t even enough for a full meal these days. But a man was murdered in Bowbazar, Kolkata, just for that mere amount of money. Till now, three people have been arrested in connection to the incident and they have also admitted to their crime before the police.

Ranjit Sau, a resident of Bihar, worked as a van driver. In the night, he used to mostly sleep under a house or a sidewalk on Dutt street. According to locals, Sau had no relatives in the city.

Police said on Saturday night, Sau was drinking liquor with his friends. In the course of the night, there began a quarrel related to payment of Rs 100 among the friends. In the midst of accusations and abuses, one of them picked up a brick and smashed Sau’s head with it.

The body was found on the street by locals who informed police. After examining the CCTV footage in the area, the police identified the culprits and arrested them.

Locals said the three accused and the victim used to often drink liquor in the night. Although the four men were thick friends, they used to argue and fight all the time. The four were often seen together at the junction of Balaji Dutt Lane and Zakaria Street. The petty quarrels they used to get into escalated to extreme on Saturday when Sau was killed over a payment of Rs 100.

The accused was to be produced before a court on Monday. Police sources said all the three men were in an inebriated state at the time of the murder.

Though they have confessed to the crime, police continue to interrogate them to extract more information. The officials are looking for possible reasons for the argument reaching such extreme heights.

