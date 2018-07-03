Kolkata Woman Drowns 8-year-old Brother-in-law out of Jealousy

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman allegedly murdered her eight-year-old brother-in-law, in a fit of jealousy by drowning him in a water drum at their residence in Kolkata, police said.According to reports she was envious of the attention the boy received from other family members.The family had initially thought that the boy’s death had been an accident.But the accused, Priyanka Das admitted to her husband Subrata that she had committed the crime when she saw eight-year-old Riju Das bathing, said Dolly Das, the victim’s mother.The victim’s mother also added that the accused was jealous of the pampering and attention Riju would get from the family. She feared that her father in-law loved her brother-in-law more than her 22-year-old husband, Subrata.Priyanka was taken to the police station where Riju’s father and her husband filed a complaint against her. She was later arrested and a case of murder has been booked.Police are verifying the sequence of events.