Kolkata Woman, Her 13-year-old Son Found Murdered; Husband, School Staff Questioned

Kolkata: A 45-year-old woman and her teenaged son were found dead in a pool of blood in their house on Monday in Bengal’s Parnasree area in Behala which is located in the Southern fringes of Kolkata.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the woman and her 13-year-old son were murdered by someone known to them. It could be a case of personal enmity because no valuable items were found to be missing from the house.

The woman, Sushmita Mondal, was found dead in her bedroom with her throat slit and her son, Tamajit, was found with a deep cut around his neck in a sitting position in the same room.

The incident came to light around 10 pm when Sushmita’s husband Tapan Mondal, a bank employee, alerted the local police. A team of policemen rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to News18, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Behala, Swati Bhangalia, said, “The motive is not yet clear. We are questioning a couple of people including the victim’s husband.”

“There was no sign of any resistance and robbery in the house. Nothing found missing from the crime scene except the murder weapon and a mobile phone. We got some clues and we are hopeful to resolve the case soon,” Bhangalia said.

Circumstantial evidence suggests that the victim’s son Tamajit, wearing his school dress, was attending his online classes when the murderers (probably known to the victim’s family members) entered the house and killed them. A team of policemen also went to Tamajit’s school to inquire if he went offline from class suddenly or if they have any recording of the online classes to get clues.

Apart from the murder weapon, the mobile phone which Tamajit was using for his online classes is also missing from the spot.

“Tapan Mondal told us that around 5 pm he called up his wife but her phone went ringing. At night when he returned to his house after office hours, he found the door ajar. When he entered, he found his wife and son in a pool of blood. We suspect that incident may have taken place between 4.30 PM to 6 PM,” one of the investigators said.

“Local inquiry revealed that around 5.30pm, Tamajit’s private tutor came to teach him but no one opened the door and he left the place. We have noticed that there was no sign of any resistance from either of the victims. Possibility of drugging before killing the duo by someone close to them cannot be ruled out,” he added.

The sleuths have found some discrepancies in the husband’s statement. He was asked why his mobile phone was switched off for nearly two hours around the time of murder and why he claimed some gold ornaments (two ear rings) were missing but when they were found intact in the house.

“We have got all the call details and CCTV footage of the area. On suspicion, we have summoned a couple of people to join us in the probe. We have got some leads and soon the guilty person or persons will be arrested,” a senior police officer said.

