Kolkata Woman Molested at Esplanade Metro Station, 10 Arrested
The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when she boarded a metro from the Esplanade station.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Kolkata: A woman was allegedly molested by a group of 10 people at a metro station in the southern part of the city, police said.
All of the accused were arrested on the basis of the woman's complaint, a senior official of the Kolkata Police said.
The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when she boarded a metro from the Esplanade station.
The group started harassing her and when she deboarded at the Mahanayak Uttamkumar station, the accused molested her, he said.
The victim, a resident of Hooghly district's Konnagar, complained to the RPF personnel on duty following which the 10 were detained, a RPF officer said.
They were then handed over and arrested by police personnel at the Regent Park Police Station, he said.
A case was registered against them under IPC sections 354 (use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assaulting a woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), the officer said.
They were also booked under IPC section 509 (word or gesture intended to hurt the modesty of a woman) and section 34 (criminal act done by several persons), he added.
